Mary Ellen RenskerMadison, Ms. - Mary Ellen Renskers (Ehrman) peacefully departed this earthly life for heaven on June 3, 2020, after an extended illness and residential stay at the Nichols Center nursing home in Madison, Mississippi. Mary Ellen was born in Kokomo, Indiana on June 30, 1934 to Ralph C. Ehrman and Lois (Blackburn) Ehrman, who died shortly after giving birth to her. Ralph later married Virginia Rosalind Ehrman, and they raised her together in Kokomo. She attended Kokomo High School. Mary Ellen was a graduate of Michigan State University earning her degree in music. She taught music and elementary education and loved playing piano and violin. She married Richard Hermon Renskers on February 13, 1964. They enjoyed nearly 50 years of a devoted and loving marriage. Mary Ellen had an effervescent joy for life, singing away and delighting in lively conversation with people wherever she went. And she went many places, living in the Philippines, Canada, California, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Mississippi, and Pennsylvania. She is now singing with the angels, home with Jesus. Mary Ellen is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Renskers, her parents, Ralph, Lois, and Rosalind Ehrman, and her brother and sister-in-law, Jack and Vi Renskers. She is survived by her three daughters: Anne Renskers, of Orlando, Florida; Sally Wagenmaker (Dan), of Chicago, Illinois; and Jane Burks (Barry), of Ridgeland, Mississippi. She is also survived by her four grandchildren John Wagenmaker, Sara Wagenmaker, Emily Burks, Andrew Burks, as well as her sister Barbara Jean Charske (Neal), and nephews Bob Renskers (Mary Lou), Kevin Renskers (Sharon), Matt Charske (Chrissy) Todd Charske (Melissa) as well as many great nieces and nephews.A graveside memorial service is planned at Sante Fe Cemetery, near Kokomo, Indiana, on July 1, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. with a gathering to follow. Natchez Trace Funeral Home and Crematory and Flowers Leedy Funeral Home are handling the arrangements. The family wishes to especially thank the administration and devoted nursing staff at The Nichols Center in Madison, Mississippi for their loving and compassionate care during her extended illness. Memorial gifts can be made to either the Worship Arts Department or Endowment Fund at Christ United Methodist Church in Jackson, Mississippi.