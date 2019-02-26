|
Mary Evelyn Monroe
Pearl, MS - Mary Evelyn (Rigsby) Monroe, 70, passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson, MS. Visitation will be 12 Noon - 2 PM in Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS. Services will follow at 2 PM in the chapel of the funeral home.
Evelyn was born in Franklin County, TN to Paul Rigsby and Josephine (Hall) Rigsby. She was employed at Krystal for 20 years. Evelyn loved watching and feeding birds, especially Hummingbirds, playing bingo at the community center where she resided and listening to Country Music on the radio. She also was a rodeo fan, with bull riding being her favorite.
Survivors include her husband, Kevin Monroe; siblings, Jerry Rigsby, David Joe Rigsby, Edgar Lee Rigsby, Debra Kay Irby, Wayne Rigsby and Michelle Rigsby Cotton.
