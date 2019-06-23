|
Mary Frances Gilmore
Jackson - Mary Frances Gilmore, 93, of Jackson, passed at Baptist Hospital June 21, 2019. Was preceded by parents Frank Raises and Irene Cruise, sister Reida Cornell and Bill Gilmore husband of 67 years. Survived by brothers John Raises, wife Connie and Frank Raises, wife Phyllis. Frances' son Ronny wife Susie, their children Holly Pace, Joshua, Jeremy and Ronny Jr. and her second son Rusty, wife Beverly, their children Paxton, Bobby, Tristan and Alex Gilmore and seven great grandchildren. Frances was a sec-tres and stenographer. Served as state auxiliary chaplain for Gideons, State President of Women's Aglow, hosted own radio program and co-founded Way For Today Ministries. She was a spiritual mother/mentor to many. Friends, international ministers and family would attest that Frances functioned as a biblical prophetess. Her legendary prayer life graced her to discern and withstand injustice with sweet compassion for offenders as well as wounded. Missed? Actually irreplaceable. Lieu of flowers please contribute to Gideons International or Way For Today Ministries, BOX 1957, Brandon, 39043. Viewing: 4-7PM Monday June 24 at Crossgates Baptist Church, 8 Crosswoods Rd, Brandon, 39042. Celebration of Life, 2PM Tuesday June 25 at same location.
Published in Clarion Ledger on June 23, 2019