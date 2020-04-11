|
Mary Frances King
Clinton - Mary Frances Sanders King, devoted wife, mother, grandmother (MeMe), sister, and friend departed this life at home surrounded by her loving family on Good Friday, April 10th.
She was born on May 23, 1938 at home on the family farm in Kosciusko, MS to loving parents Guy and Inez Sanders and welcomed by big sister Shirley. Two and a half years later, she became a big sister to Judy. The three girls helped on the farm and learned that the most important things in life were not things but faith in the Lord, family, friends, honesty and hard work done well. She was a member of Morrison Heights Baptist Church. Her favorite Bible verse was John 3:16.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Allen J Husbands. She is survived by her loving husband, Maurice King, step sons Mike King (Cindy) and Bruce King (Lisa), daughter Beverly Emerson (Tom) and son Lane Tucker (Anna), step daughter, Marie Windt (John) and step son, Duane Husbands, thirteen grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, two sisters Shirley Sanders and Judy Watts, numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
The family will have a private graveside service on Tuesday, April 14th at Parkway Memorial Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Dr. Barbara Craft and her nurse Nikki Simmons for their excellent care. Additionally, thanks are given to everyone from Encompass Health Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the March of Dimes.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020