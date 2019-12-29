|
|
Mary Frances Richardson
Terry - Mary Frances Richardson, 91, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at St. Dominics Hospital. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 30 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM at Lakewood South Funeral Home, 430 McCluer Rd, Jackson, MS, with funeral services to follow in the chapel. Interment will be at Lakewood South Memorial Park.
Mrs. Richardson was a member of First Baptist Church of Terry. She retired from Lee Elementary School Cafeteria. She will be remembered by her family and friends for her kindness, smile and cooking.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Dexter W. Richardson; parents, Herman John and Nell Massengill Cox; grandsons, Derrek W. Richardson and Keith Michael Richardson; and 6 siblings.
Mrs. Richardson is survived by her children, Danny W. Richardson (Connie), Rick k. Richardson (Alta), Charles A. "Chuck" Richardson, Thomas E. "Tommy" Richardson (Suzie), and Larie Richardson Grubbs (Roger); sister, Jeanette Phillips (Eugene); 10 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Baptist Church of Terry at 209 Raymond St., Terry, MS 39170.
Please visit lakewoodfuneralhomes.com for online guestbook.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019