|
|
Mary Gay Burnett Herring Boone
Oxford - Mary Gay Burnett Herring Boone, 93, was welcomed into the kingdom of Heaven this week after passing away Monday in Oxford, Miss. A loving mother and cherished grandmother, Mary was known by friends and family for her kindness and cheerful disposition, even in times of adversity.
Born Aug. 29, 1926 in Porterville, Miss., to Sarah Louise Glover Burnett Lewis and Thomas Rodney Burnett, Mary spent much of her adult life in Canton, Miss., and the last 17 years in North Mississippi.
Mary graduated from Business College in Jackson, Miss., before marrying and raising a family. She served as an officer at First Federal Savings and Loans Association in Canton and was a longtime member of First Baptist Church in Canton.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George Bryan Herring Jr.; her daughter, Katherine Louise Herring Putnam; her siblings, Thomas Rodney Burnett and Bonnie Jean Burnett Berryhill; and her parents.
Mary is survived by two sons, George Bryan Herring III of Tupelo, Miss., and William Rodney Herring (Linda) of Spring, Texas; one daughter, Marijean Herring Howell (Kent) of Oxford, Miss.; seven grandchildren, William Rodney Herring Jr. (JosiKate), Misty Paige Herring Foster (Brent), Katie Jane Howell Beckman (Daniel), George Bryan Herring IV (Katherine), Hunter Herring Howell (Kelly), Mary Cypress Howell Metz (Ellis) and Matthew Stephen Herring; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at Breeland Funeral Home on Saturday September 7, 2019 at 9:30 until the 11:00 Funeral Services.
An online guestbook is available at Breelandfuneralhome.com
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 5, 2019