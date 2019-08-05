|
Mary Gayle Donnell
Mendenhall - Mary Gayle Donnell, 89, of Mendenhall, Mississippi, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019. This lovely, kind and gracious Lady was born in the D'Lo Hospital on June 17, 1930.
Visitation will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM at the First Baptist Church of Mendenhall.
Funeral Services will be held Monday, August 5, 2019 at 12:00 PM at First Baptist Church of Mendenhall. The Burial will follow in Mendenhall City Cemetery. Bro. Rodney Anderson will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Mendenhall is in charge of arrangements. (601) 847-4401
Gayle and her mother started The Palmyra Shoppe on October 1, 1948 right after she represented Mendenhall as their Miss Hospitality in 1947. Her shoppe featured quality, stylish and cutting edge clothing for the ladies of Simpson County and surrounding areas. She made many wonderful, long lasting friendships in the shoppe which she ran for sixty-three years. Wade, her husband of sixty-eight years told her "that must be a record for a lady."
Gayle and Wade were world class travelers, touring six continents and visited fifty countries not to mention famous sites in the U.S.A. Gayle and Wade were sweethearts seventy- five years
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. James G. Hammond.
Survivors include her husband Wade; daughters, China Donnell and Shelia D Bryson (Tommy); grandson, Hunter Bryson.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 5, 2019