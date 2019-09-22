Services
Breeland Funeral Home
3304 South Liberty Street
Canton, MS 39046
(601) 859-3661
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Breeland Funeral Home
3304 South Liberty Street
Canton, MS 39046
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Breeland Funeral Home
3304 South Liberty Street
Canton, MS
Mary Gertrude Bankston


1923 - 2019
Mary Gertrude Bankston Obituary
Mary Gertrude Bankston

Byram - Mary Gertrude Ivy Bankston, 96, was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Visitation will be at Breeland Funeral Home in Canton, MS on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 1:00 pm until the 2:00 pm chapel service.

Mary was the daughter of Edward and Frances D. Ivy. She grew up in Canton where she finished high school. She enjoyed playing basketball and running track. She married Phillip Bankston in 1941, they were married for 57 years until his death. Mary was a charter member of Southside Assembly of God Church. She enjoyed cooking for her family and friends, fishing, and working in her flower garden.

Survivors include: sons, Bobby G. Bankston (Nancy) and Eddie A. Bankston of Terry; sister, Nita Fanning (Bill) of Madison; grandchildren, Shane Bankston (Renee), Chad Bankston (Marsha), Brent Bankston, Michelle Branscome (Brad), Michael Bankston, Justin Bankston (Sommer), Katie Bankston, and Tony Bankston; and a host of great grandchildren.

A guestbook is available at breelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 22, 2019
