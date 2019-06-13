Services
Parkway Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1161 Highland Colony Pkwy
Ridgeland, MS 39157
(601) 853-7696
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Columb's Episcopal Church
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Columb's Episcopal Church
Funeral
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Columb's Episcopal Church
Mary Glen Beane Obituary
Mary Glen Beane

Jackson - Mary Glen Beane, 92, ended her earthly journey and passed into the presence of her Lord and Savior on June 12, 2019. Mrs. Beane was a graduate of Natchez High School. She worked for many years for Lester and Witcher Abstract Company where she met her husband, Harold, who preceded her in death. She also served as a deputy clerk in the office of the Hinds County Chancery Clerk. She was a long time member of St. Columb's Episcopal Church where she was Director of the Altar Guild, worked at Iona House feeding ministry, and was a member of the Daughters of the King. She was a wonderful and devoted mother to her girls. Mrs. Beane was loved and looked upon as a mentor and friend by so many, and she felt their prayers and love in her last days. She is survived by daughters, Betty Jo (Robert) Mahaffey and Leigh Ann (Chris) Purnell, her granddaughter, Alyssa (Matt) Sikora, and her great granddaughter, Luna. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Columb's Episcopal Church, 550 Sunnybrook Rd., Ridgeland, MS 39157. Visitation and service will be at St. Columb's Episcopal Church. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 on Thursday, June 13 and 10:00-11:00 on Friday, June 14 with the funeral to follow at 11:00.
Published in Clarion Ledger on June 13, 2019
