|
|
Mary Glynn Lancaster
Bolton - Mary Glynn Lancaster, 94, of Bolton passed away at her home on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Visitation will be held Sunday, November 10, from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at her home in Bolton, 302 Gearhart Drive. The service will be held at Memorial United Methodist Church in Bolton on Monday, November 11, at 11:00 am with visitation at the church one hour prior to the service.
Mary Glynn was born in Bolton, Mississippi, on July 1,1925. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, C D Lancaster, Jr., daughter Michele Lancaster Thurman of Columbus, Georgia, and son Charles David Lancaster and his wife Angela of Clinton, Mississippi, six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Memorials in her memory may be made to Memorial United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 87, Bolton, MS 39041.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019