Services
Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home
106 Cynthia Street
Clinton, MS 39056
(601) 924-9308
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Lancaster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Glynn Lancaster


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Glynn Lancaster Obituary
Mary Glynn Lancaster

Bolton - Mary Glynn Lancaster, 94, of Bolton passed away at her home on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Visitation will be held Sunday, November 10, from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at her home in Bolton, 302 Gearhart Drive. The service will be held at Memorial United Methodist Church in Bolton on Monday, November 11, at 11:00 am with visitation at the church one hour prior to the service.

Mary Glynn was born in Bolton, Mississippi, on July 1,1925. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, C D Lancaster, Jr., daughter Michele Lancaster Thurman of Columbus, Georgia, and son Charles David Lancaster and his wife Angela of Clinton, Mississippi, six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Memorials in her memory may be made to Memorial United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 87, Bolton, MS 39041.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -