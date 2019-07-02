Mary Goodman



Brandon, MS - Mary McDaniel Goodman, age 83, of Brandon, Mississippi, entered her Heavenly home on Sunday, June 30, 2019. Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 2, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Ott and Lee Funeral Home in Brandon. The memorial service will be held Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Cato Baptist Church at 10:00 a.m. Following the memorial service, the graveside service will commence at Salem-Cato Cemetery in Rankin County, MS.



Mary was a member of Brandon Baptist Church, where she served in many capacities. Since 1961, she, along with her loving extended family lived in the Cato Community. She had assisted her husband in the family business, Morris Goodman Builders, for numerous years. In 2003, she and her husband, Morris, transitioned to Brandon due to his illness. However, she always considered Cato "home".



Mary is preceded in death by her loving husband, Morris Goodman; father, Henry Arwood McDaniel, Sr.; her mother, Willie Mae Baker McDaniel; and her brother, Henry "Hank" Arwood McDaniel, Jr.. She is survived by daughter Dawn Goodman Ainsworth (Mike); son Jim Goodman (Nanda); daughter Trish Goodman Vanderford (Rudy); grandchildren Brittany Ainsworth Armstrong (Ross), Zachary Ainsworth (Danya), Valerie Goodman Massey (Clayton), Josh Goodman (Amber), Scott Vanderford (Lauren), Timothy Vanderford; six great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Martha Hicks McDaniel; caregiver Gayle Beauchamp-Fairley; several nieces and nephews; and brother Joe McDaniel.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blair E. Batson Children's Hospital at 2500 N. State St. Jackson, MS 39216 or online by visiting www.umc.edu/Childrens/Batson-Childrens-Hospital.