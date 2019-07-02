Services
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
601-824-6018
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Cato Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Goodman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Goodman


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Goodman Obituary
Mary Goodman

Brandon, MS - Mary McDaniel Goodman, age 83, of Brandon, Mississippi, entered her Heavenly home on Sunday, June 30, 2019. Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 2, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Ott and Lee Funeral Home in Brandon. The memorial service will be held Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Cato Baptist Church at 10:00 a.m. Following the memorial service, the graveside service will commence at Salem-Cato Cemetery in Rankin County, MS.

Mary was a member of Brandon Baptist Church, where she served in many capacities. Since 1961, she, along with her loving extended family lived in the Cato Community. She had assisted her husband in the family business, Morris Goodman Builders, for numerous years. In 2003, she and her husband, Morris, transitioned to Brandon due to his illness. However, she always considered Cato "home".

Mary is preceded in death by her loving husband, Morris Goodman; father, Henry Arwood McDaniel, Sr.; her mother, Willie Mae Baker McDaniel; and her brother, Henry "Hank" Arwood McDaniel, Jr.. She is survived by daughter Dawn Goodman Ainsworth (Mike); son Jim Goodman (Nanda); daughter Trish Goodman Vanderford (Rudy); grandchildren Brittany Ainsworth Armstrong (Ross), Zachary Ainsworth (Danya), Valerie Goodman Massey (Clayton), Josh Goodman (Amber), Scott Vanderford (Lauren), Timothy Vanderford; six great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Martha Hicks McDaniel; caregiver Gayle Beauchamp-Fairley; several nieces and nephews; and brother Joe McDaniel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blair E. Batson Children's Hospital at 2500 N. State St. Jackson, MS 39216 or online by visiting www.umc.edu/Childrens/Batson-Childrens-Hospital.
Published in Clarion Ledger on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
Download Now