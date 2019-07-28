Services
Parkway Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1161 Highland Colony Pkwy
Ridgeland, MS 39157
(601) 853-7696
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Northminster Baptist Church
Jackson, MS
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Northminster Baptist Church
Jackson, MS
Mary H. Mitchell


1928 - 2019
Mary H. Mitchell Obituary
Mary H. Mitchell

Jackson - Mary Mitchell died July 24, 2019 at the age of 90. Visitation is Tuesday, July 30, at 1pm and the funeral service will be at 2pm at Northminster Baptist Church in Jackson. A graveside service will follow at Parkway Memorial Cemetery in Ridgeland.

Born Mary Fay Hamill in Sturgis, MS, to Tommie Atkins (mother) and Lonnie Hamill (father), Mary graduated from Sturgis High School at the age of 16. She received Bachelor's and Master's degrees in mathematics from the University of Mississippi at a time when most women did not attend college. She was an algebra teacher before her children were born and later in life worked at the Ole Miss Medical Alumni Association as an administrative assistant.

She was active in a variety of groups where she formed many dear friendships. She had a lifelong love of duplicate bridge and was a member of the Jackson Bridge Association. She was gifted at knitting and needlework and loved to spend her morning solving the New York Times Crossword Puzzle. She passed on her love of reading and cats to both of her children.

She is survived by her children, Charles Mitchell and Susan Mitchell, son-in-law Irvin Cassanova, Jr., grandson Sam Beck and his wife Louise Stewart Beck, step-granddaughter Cailey Cassanova, sister-in-law, Shirley Smith and nephew Britt Hamill.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice Ministries Ridgeland or Mississippi Spay and Neuter, www.msspan.org.
Published in Clarion Ledger on July 28, 2019
