|
|
Mary Helen Manor Tanner
Jackson, MS - Mary Helen Manor Tanner, 77, of Yazoo City, Mississippi, passed away on March 20, 2020 in Jackson, Mississippi.
A private family graveside service will be held at Fletcher's Chapel Cemetery on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 2:00 pm in Yazoo City, Mississippi. Burial will follow at Fletcher's Chapel Cemetery.
Mary was born April 21, 1942 in Yazoo City, Mississippi to Sanders and Mary Ethel Manor. She was a member of Fletcher's Chapel United Methodist Church. She worked for the railroad and the telephone company for many years. She was a very loyal and dedicated friend. Always quick with a joke or a smile, she loved life and enjoyed spending time with friends and family. She was a faithful member of the Women of the Moose.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband Gerald Tanner, her parents Sanders and Mary Manor; two brothers, Louie Manor and James Manor; and one son, Jimmy Singleton.
Mary is survived by one sister, Oneta Rushing; four nephews, Lyndon Rushing, Kevin Manor, Buddy Manor, and Shawn Manor; and her only niece, Sandra Rushing.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020