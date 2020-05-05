Mary Herlihy



Madison - Mary Herlihy, 92, died on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at St. Catherine's Village of complications from COVID-19.



Mary Ellen Clifford was born on June 10, 1927 in Salt Creek, Wyoming. Her father, James Edward Clifford, was from Hugo, Oklahoma and her mother, Ethel McKay Clifford, was from Denver, Colorado. Mary grew up on the family dairy farm in Wyoming until the family moved to Durango, Colorado in 1940. Mary graduated from Durango High School in 1945 and attended Burns School of Commerce in Denver.



Mary married Daniel Edward Herlihy on February 14, 1948 in Aztec, New Mexico. Mary and Dan moved all over the southwest and south for Dan's work. Each of their four children were born in a different state, including New Orleans, Louisiana; Bradenton, Florida; Weimer, Texas; and Jackson, Mississippi.



Mary spent many busy years raising four children. She was an avid bridge player and loved to read. Mary took classes at Millsaps College. She worked outside the home part-time as a bookkeeper. Mary and Dan traveled all over the world. They moved to St. Catherine's in 2007.



Mary was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 72 years, Daniel E. Herlihy; her parents, James and Ethel Clifford; her brothers, Michael, James and William Clifford; and her daughter, Ann Herlihy.



Mary leaves her son John Herlihy and his wife Julie; her daughter Patricia Herlihy and her husband, Jay Cottingham; and her daughter Carol Stuckey and her husband, Paul. Mary had nine grandchildren: Jone Haug, Michael Herlihy, Cathrina Fernandez, Andrew Herlihy, Rachel Waynick, Rebecca Stuckey, and Jack, Danny and Matthew Cottingham. Mary had seven great-grandchildren: Morgan, Katie and Conner Herlihy, Sebastian Fernandez and Anders, Alex and Daniel Haug.



There will be a private graveside service on May 8, 2020 at Parkway Memorial Cemetery in Ridgeland, MS.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Catherine's Village Dominican Fund, 969 Lakeland Drive, Jackson, MS 39216.













