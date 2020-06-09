Mary "Corinne" Hudson Addy
Old Pearl Community - Mrs. Mary "Corinne" Hudson Addy, 89, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at her brother's home in Richland. There will be a Graveside Service at Glenwood Memorial Park in Richland on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Barbara Taylor officiating. Chancellor Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
If you ever had red beans and rice or a delicious po'boy from Al's Half Shell in Jackson, you knew Corinne. She was striking in her younger years with long black hair, always combed jus right. She worked long, hard hours to raise her beloved daughter, Joyce, purchase a home, and keep her car running. She understood the sanctity of life and what it meant to make hard choices. Retiring with the closing of Al's Half Shell, she spent most of her time gardening, adopting stray animals, and was an avid reader before the loss of her vision. By the time she had reached her 80's, black hair had changed to silver and white. Her body was frail, she lived with severe chronic pain, hearing loss, and finally, the loss of her vision. The aging process was not kind to Corrine. Her home was filled with fall hazards and for Corinne, letting others help her was not an option. Falls were commonplace and it was a fall that finally robbed her of her independence.
Corinne was the oldest of four children born in Leak County, MS. She is preceded in death by her father, Gilbert Hudson; mother, Eva Hudson; husband, James "Jim" Addy; nephew, Chris Hudson; and sister, Patty Hudson Gonzales. She is survived by her daughter, Joyce Stephens; sister, Betty Hudson Montgomery (Ross); brother, Larry Hudson (Tricia); niece, Jenny Hudson; great niece, Katie Hudson; and great-nephew, Wyatt Hudson.
At Corinne's request, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the animal rescue of your choice in her memory.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.