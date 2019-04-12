Services Sebrell Funeral Home 425 Northpark Drive Ridgeland , MS 39157 (601) 957-6946 Resources More Obituaries for Mary Brite Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mary Jane Brite

1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Mary Jane Brite



Raymond - Mary Jane Brite passed away Friday, April 5, 2019 at home in Raymond surrounded by family. Mary was born August 8, 1934 in Fargo, North Dakota to the late Leonard D. McGuire and Nellie Jane McGuire. She was raised in Sidney, Montana. With her husband, Glynn, she made her home in central Mississippi and resided there since the late 1950s. She was a member of Asbury Congregational Church in Jackson, Mississippi for many years. A homemaker, loving mother, and beloved grandmother, her kindness and compassion extended to many.



She met her husband and constant companion, Glynn, in June of 1952. Glynn often celebrated the anniversary of their first date by bringing Mary fresh cherries. Deeply in love, they were married six months later in Sidney, Montana. They shared many adventures together as they explored life and raised their family together. They even spent several years in Cuba. Mary recalled Cuba as being one of most beautiful places on Earth. As a mother and wife Mary was known to have a fiery personality full of energy and vigor. Witty and strong-willed she commanded her household. She had a gift for ensuring that her children were well tended and always had just enough to entertain family and friends as they dropped in for visits. As a grandmother she guided her grandchildren with her gentle but firm hand, and inspired them with the life she lived and her deep well of love. Her grandchildren spent countless hours in her lap and she loved each of them.



Faith and family were paramount for Mary. Grounded in compassion, she touched many lives. Mary could often be heard singing or humming hymns of her faith. "Because He Lives" was a perennial favorite. Mary loved to travel and accompanied her daughters, son, and grandchildren on family vacations and cruises for years where she made countless family memories and became "Mamma Mary" to Lazaro Notario, Angeles Martinez and their daughter Noely.



Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her stepmother Noreen McGuire, her sister, Patricia Park (William); her husband, Glynn Brite; her daughters, Rose Elizabeth Wood (Frank), Patricia Mae Pyron (Harold); granddaughter Rose Marie Tulik (Paul); and great granddaughter Kelly Ann Brite.



She is survived by her her children: Glynn Daniel Brite and Leslie Blakeney (Rick); sister Donna McGuire, brother Mitchel McGuire, grandchildren Shannon Brite (Anita), Jamie Black (Shannielle), Chris Pyron (Crystal), Eric Wood (Bob), Ashley Kazery (Josey), Timothy Wood (Trista), Glynn Matthew Brite (Katie), Kristina Pyron, and Crystal Michelle Hunter (Jeremy); and great grandchildren: Justin T., Glynn T., Shelby B, Faith K(Shawn)., Kayla B., Sam B., Shaun B., Megan B., Leah B., Rachel B., Shane P., Gracie P., Lucie P., Kylie P., Jaden K., Jordan K., Jalynn W., Savannah W., Timothy "TJ" W., Terrance H., MaryLynn H., and Gauge B.; great great granddaughter Lilly; her sister in law to whom she was like a sister, Lois Moore, Mabel Gallegos, Denzel M., Sarah M., and Erick, Whitney Zhou and family, niece Teresa Maschinsky (Daniel); nephews Tim McGuire (Alexandra), Jeffrey McGuire (Dena), and many members of her extended family and friends.



At her request, her life will be celebrated in a private graveside service held on Friday at Lakewood South cemetery in Jackson, Mississippi where she will be laid to rest beside her best friend and husband.



Memorials can be made to Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, P.O. Box 414238, Boston, MA 02241-4238; The McClean Fletcher Center, 12 Northtown Dr, Jackson, MS 3921; or a .



The family would like to thank the many people that cared for her. Dr. Martin, Dr. Shumaker, the nurses and Hospitalist team of St. Dominic's, Dr. Houston and the compassionate team at Hospice Ministries for providing her comfort and dignity and the kindness they showed her family. Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries