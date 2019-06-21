|
Mary Jane Oglesby
Jackson - Mary Jane Oglesby passed away June 19, 2019. Born in 1930 in Jackson to Smith P. McDonald and Janie Eloise Turner McDonald, Mary Jane grew up near the Fondren area, where she graduated from Duling School. It was while attending Central High School that she met the love of her life, Walter Eugene Oglesby. She and Walter were married upon his return from Korea in 1953 and they made their forever home in Jackson. Mary Jane was a lifelong member of St. Luke's Methodist Church in Fondren where she took a very active role in all phases of life at St. Luke's. Though she never had children, she was always available to mother her many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Walter Oglesby; her parents, Smith and Janie McDonald; and her sister, Sally McDonald Lewis. She is survived by her nieces and nephews: Linda Oglesby Moore (Derrall), Patricia Oglesby Weis (Tim), Ginger Oglesby Coleman (Larry), J. Lee Oglesby, John Rodney Oglesby (Kim), Terri Oglesby Carr, and Mary Eloise Crawford, as well as many great and great great nieces and nephews. Mary Jane was beloved and cherished by all her family and her many friends. She will be remembered for her sharing and caring nature, as well as her unending faith in her savior, Jesus Christ. Mary Jane will always be missed but never forgotten.
Services will begin on Tuesday, June 25th with visitation at 10:00 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 621 Duling Ave., Jackson, Mississippi. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in her honor to St. Luke's. "For it is in giving that we receive and it is in pardoning that we are pardoned. And it is in dying that we are born to eternal life. Amen"
Published in Clarion Ledger from June 21 to June 23, 2019