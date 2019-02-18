|
Mary Jane Thompson
Madison, MS - Mary Jane King Thompson, 94, a resident of Madison, MS passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Merit Health Rankin in Brandon, MS. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at The Chapel of the Cross Episcopal Church in Madison, MS with interment to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 10-10:45 am at the church.
Mrs. Thompson was born August 9, 1924 in Clarksdale, MS. She was married to John Graeme Thompson, Sr. She was a member of The Chapel of the Cross Episcopal Church in Madison, MS. She was a graduate of Bellhaven University. She was a resident of Peachtree in Brandon, MS over the past 5 years. She loved spending time with her family and friends. She will be missed by all who loved and knew her.
Mrs. Thompson was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, John Graeme Thompson, Sr.
Mrs. Thompson is survived by her sons, John G. Thompson, Jr. and his wife Mary and Bruce Thompson and his wife Linda; 4 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren and a host of friends.
Memorials may be made to The Chapel of the Cross Episcopal Church building fund at 674 Mannsdale Rd, Madison, MS 39110.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Feb. 18, 2019