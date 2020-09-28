Mary Jane Ward Davis
Ridgeland, MS - Mary "Jane" Ward Davis (93) died peacefully on September 28, 2020, at the Arbor (Orchard) in Ridgeland, MS. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Parkway Memorial Cemetery.
Jane was born October 15, 1926, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to the late Grover and Mabel Ward. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Lt. Colonel James Davis and her brother John Montgomery Ward. She grew up in Ellijay, Georgia.
Jane lived a full life, living in many parts of the country and the world. She always had many, many friends no matter where she was living. After her husband retired from the Air Force in 1965, Jane and Jim spent the next 43 years, splitting their time between Jackson, MS; Destin, FL, and Highlands, NC. She was a member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Cathedral.
Jane is survived by her three children, Barbara Davis Adams (John); Debbie Davis Dees (Van); and Bruce Davis (Ouida); her four grandchildren, Shelly Montgomery Johannessen (Mike); John D. Adams, Jr. (Sarah); Scott Adams (Melissa); Montgomery Davis Roach (Steve); her five great grandchildren, Jack Adams; Gigi Adams; Jane Neves Johannessen; Margot Roach; Davis Roach; and two step great grandchildren, Adam Denson (Shelby) and Will Denson.
A private graveside service will be held on September 30, 2020, Parkway Cemetery, Ridgeland, MS.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Andrew's Episcopal School, 370 Old Agency Road, Ridgeland, MS 39157.
