1/1
Mary Jane Ward Davis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Jane Ward Davis

Ridgeland, MS - Mary "Jane" Ward Davis (93) died peacefully on September 28, 2020, at the Arbor (Orchard) in Ridgeland, MS. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Parkway Memorial Cemetery.

Jane was born October 15, 1926, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to the late Grover and Mabel Ward. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Lt. Colonel James Davis and her brother John Montgomery Ward. She grew up in Ellijay, Georgia.

Jane lived a full life, living in many parts of the country and the world. She always had many, many friends no matter where she was living. After her husband retired from the Air Force in 1965, Jane and Jim spent the next 43 years, splitting their time between Jackson, MS; Destin, FL, and Highlands, NC. She was a member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Cathedral.

Jane is survived by her three children, Barbara Davis Adams (John); Debbie Davis Dees (Van); and Bruce Davis (Ouida); her four grandchildren, Shelly Montgomery Johannessen (Mike); John D. Adams, Jr. (Sarah); Scott Adams (Melissa); Montgomery Davis Roach (Steve); her five great grandchildren, Jack Adams; Gigi Adams; Jane Neves Johannessen; Margot Roach; Davis Roach; and two step great grandchildren, Adam Denson (Shelby) and Will Denson.

A private graveside service will be held on September 30, 2020, Parkway Cemetery, Ridgeland, MS.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Andrew's Episcopal School, 370 Old Agency Road, Ridgeland, MS 39157.

Please visit www.parkwayfuneralhomeridgeland.com for online guestbook.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parkway Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1161 Highland Colony Pkwy
Ridgeland, MS 39157
6018537696
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Parkway Funeral Home and Memorial Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Parkway Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved