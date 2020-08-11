Mary Jane Yates Cain



Mary Jane Yates Cain passed away on August 5, 2020 to join William Earl, her husband of 71 years, son Mike, and grandson Luke Storrs along with a number of family members and close friends with whom she shared a lifetime. Janie will be remembered by her remaining extended family and friends with affection because of her willingness to celebrate their joyful times and to extend heartfelt comfort during those rough patches we all encounter. Janie was born on September 1, 1926 in the old Yates home in Cayuga and, although traveling all over the country over the years, was a lifelong resident of that little community. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Daughters of the Republic of Texas, First Families of Mississippi, the National Society Colonial Dames XVII Century, and Magna Carta Dames and Barons. Her church home was Cross Point Methodist Protestant in Vicksburg. And, although not an offically recognized group, she was a bona fide member of the Greatest Generation. Due to the current Covid 19 situation, she will be laid to rest at a graveside service attended by a small gathering of family and neighbors at 10 AM, Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the Cayuga Community Cemetery. Those wishing to do so may make a memorial contribution to the Cayuga Community Cemetery, 3040 Old Port Gibson Road, Utica 39175.









