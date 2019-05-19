Services
Brookhaven Funeral Home - Brookhaven
894 Natchez Dr.
Brookhaven, MS 39601
601-833-1441
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Brookhaven Funeral Home
894 Natchez Drive
Brookhaven, MS
Funeral service
Monday, May 20, 2019
3:00 PM
Brookhaven Funeral Home
894 Natchez Drive
Brookhaven, MS
Jackson - Funeral services for Mrs. Mary Jo O'Keefe will be on Monday, May 20, 2019, at Brookhaven Funeral Home in (894 Natchez Drive) Brookhaven, MS at 3:00 PM with burial to follow in the Easthaven Cemetery in Brookhaven, MS. Rev. Greg Warnock will be officiating the services with Brookhaven Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be at Brookhaven Funeral Home on Monday, May 20, 2019, from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM.

Mrs. O'Keefe, 80, of Jackson, MS, passed from this life on Friday, May 17, 2019, at Baptist Medical Center in Jackson, MS with her loving family by her side. She was born on June 24, 1938 in Pike County, MS, to Joe O'Quinn and Velma Aultman O'Quinn Nations. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Brookhaven, MS. Mary Jo graduated from BHS in 1956 where she excelled in varsity basketball and tennis. She was also a majorette in the HS band. Mary Jo earned a scholarship to the University of Southern Mississippi as a Dixie Darling by winning Water Carnival Queen. She completed her two-year Secretarial Science Degree from Southern and was immediately hired by MS State Employment Service in Brookhaven as a stenographer. She was promoted to the State Office in Jackson. Mary Jo was a caregiver for many years for her mother.

Preceding her in death were her parents and step-father Marshall Nations.

Survivors are her sister, Doris Panzica (Robert) of Brookhaven, MS; nephews Richard Panzica (Becky) and Greg Panzica (Elizabeth); step-sister Floy Mathis (Meade); grand-nephew Daniel Panzica and grand-niece Haylee Panzica; and a host of family and friends.

To share condolences please visit www.brookhavenfuneralhome.net.
Published in Clarion Ledger on May 19, 2019
