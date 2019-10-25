|
Mary Kelly Davis Farrish
Ridgeland - Mary Kelly Davis Farrish died peacefully Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Hospice Ministries of Ridgeland, after an extended battle with cancer. Mary Kelly is survived by her husband, David Nelson Farrish, their children: Davis Secrest and his wife Sarah Winsor; Gray Secrest and his wife, Maggie; Sarah Neal Horne and her husband, Nate; Aidan Farrish; Brennan Farrish; and two grandchildren, John Morgan and Sam Secrest, children of Davis and Sarah Winsor Secrest. She is predeceased by her parents, Crawford Gilliam (Gill) and Mildred Raphael Gannon Davis (Millie).
Mary Kelly was born in Memphis, Tennessee on March 27, 1959. An only child of Gill and Millie Davis, she was the light of their lives, and grew up in the Bossier City, Louisiana area. She attended Louisiana State University where she was an active member of the famous drill team, The Golden Girls, and also an active member of Chi Omega Fraternity. She finished her college education at The University of Mississippi, graduating with a degree in journalism.
Mary Kelly spent her life helping others in various ways. She never met a stranger and was a friend to many people in different walks of life. She was a part of numerous community activities, including being a sustaining member of The Junior League of Jackson, (JLJ). As an active member of JLJ, she served on the 1997 Mistletoe Steering Committee as Merchant Chair. She also devoted her time to many other projects, including the Jackson Prep Parents Association Fundraiser as Chair; St. Andrew's Episcopal School PTA board; served as a Jackson Chi Omega Alumni Board member and was also a former member of the Cancer League of Jackson. Additionally, she volunteered with the Mississippi Children's Museum, Goodwill, Habitat for Humanity, St. James Episcopal Church, and many other civic and community organizations.
Mary Kelly was recently honored at the Jackson Cancer League Gala and was also honored at the Goodwill Salute as an exemplary model of a community servant and volunteer.
A multi-million dollar producer at Nix-Tann Real Estate, Mary Kelly truly loved every second of her job. Her beloved colleagues were very important to her and have been constantly by her side during her illness.
Mary Kelly can perhaps be best remembered as a loving and devoted mother, wife, and grandmother; a cheerleader for anyone who needed encouragement, and a devoted friend to many fortunate people. Her fun-loving spirit, sassy attitude, and zest for life were hallmarks of her personality. She will be deeply missed by family, friends, and by all who knew her.
A visitation is scheduled for Monday, October 28, 2019 beginning at 9:30 AM at St. James Episcopal Church Parish Hall in Jackson, Mississippi. A funeral service of Thanksgiving for a life well lived will follow at 11:00 a.m.in the Nave of St. James Episcopal Church. Entombment will follow in the Church Columbarium. Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo( 662 840 5000) is honored to be serving their friends. Condolences may be emailed to [email protected] Memorials may be made to The , 1380 Livingston Lane, Jackson, MS. 39213.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Oct. 25, 2019