Mary Kyle Gray Norfleet
Madison - Mary Kyle Gray Norfleet died on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at St. Catherine's Village in Madison at the age of 97.
A native of Mason, Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late George Kyle Gray and Nell Barton Gray. She attended Memphis State University where she met the love of her life, George Amos Norfleet, Sr. They married on May 8, 1948 and had one son, George Amos Norfleet, Jr.
Mrs. Norfleet was dedicated to her profession as an administrator in the Nursing Midwifery Program at the University of Mississippi Medical Center where she worked for many years. She is a Life Master in the game of Bridge and loved to travel. She was a devoted member of Broadmeadow United Methodist Church in Jackson.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, George Amos Norfleet, Sr.
She is survived by her two sisters: Nell Williams and Kathleen Mostert; son, George Amos Norfleet, Jr. and his wife, Cynthia Smith Norfleet; her two grandsons: Barton Smith Norfleet and his wife, Savanna Mullins Norfleet; and Andrew George Norfleet; and her great grandson Dean Barton Norfleet.
Visitation with the family will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Christ United Methodist Church in Jackson.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Mason, Tennessee.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mississippi Chapter of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 2630 Southerland Dr., Jackson, MS 39216 or visit www.jdrf.org.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019