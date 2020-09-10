Mary L. Norris
Pensacola, FL - Mary L. Norris died on September 5, 2020 in Pensacola Florida. Her daughter Nancy was with her at the time of her passing, along with her caregivers.
Mary Lois Morrow Norris was born on October 28, 1927 on the family cotton farm in Leake County, Mississippi. She was the fifth of seven children born to James Lester Morrow and Mary Leona Wallace Morrow. After graduating from Carthage High School in 1946 she attended the Mather School of Nursing at Baptist Hospital in New Orleans. She completed her studies in 1949 and became a Registered Nurse.
She married Robert William Norris in 1949 and had two daughters. Robert passed away in 1985 and now they are together again.
She is also preceded in death by her brothers, Clyde and Cecil and her sisters, Elizabeth Freeman and Mae Little.
Mary is survived by her sisters, Bonnie Rolfs (Larry) and Sue Hatfield; her daughters, Carol Schoner (Phil) and Nancy Norris (Jody Culbert); her grandchildren, Tracy Everett (Alex) and Geoffrey Tollett (Eliza) and her great grandchildren, Anderson, Isla and Eric Everett.
A private service will be held at the site of the family farm.
The family can be contacted c/o Nancy Norris, PO Box 907, Orange Beach, AL 36561
Donations can be made in Mary's name to the Stray Love Foundation. www.straylovefoundation.org
Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel, Pensacola, FL is in charge of arrangements.