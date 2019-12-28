|
Mary Lanelle "Nell" Smith Ward
Mary Lanelle "Nell" Smith Ward passed peacefully into the next chapter of her life on December 24, 2019. She was with family members at home with Tennessee Ernie Ford singing her favorite gospel hymns as she transitioned. Nell was born in Columbia, MS on December 5, 1925, to Cournel Radford Smith and Vera Mae Dixon Smith Jones.
Nell was reared in McComb, MS, active in high school basketball and choir, editor of the high school paper, as well as being the Homecoming Queen! She graduated as the Valedictorian of Fernwood High School and president of the senior class. All achieved while assisting her mother in the country grocery store her father had established and helping with younger siblings.
She found a love of God and the church early in life and loved to sing in the choir. She never met a stranger and was kind and generous to a fault. Nell was a humble person, considerate, and had a kind word for everyone.
She graduated from Millsaps College where she majored in Psychology. While attending Millsaps, she met and married fellow Millsaps student and the love of her life, George Lafayette Ward, Jr. Nell and George later graduated from the Dale Carnegie program.
Nell was employed as a legal secretary for Eugene Caldwell, Satterfield Shell and Locke D. Barkley law firms among others, and was a highly regarded professional. She also worked as a church secretary and later as the administrative assistant to a surgeon.
Nell and family attended St. Luke's, Alta Woods, Epworth, and Briarwood United Methodist churches. She was a devoted choir member, loved her women's circle meetings and the fellowship of Sunday School.
As a longtime Avon products representative, Nell spread her joy in life.
Nell was predeceased by her parents, husband, brothers Millard and Paul Smith, sister Joyce Smith Holloway, and sister-in-law Alice Corkern Smith.
She is survived by sister Helen Smith Wells of Mobile, son George Timothy "Tim" Ward, Sr. (Cap) of Jackson, daughter Mary Jacquelyn "Jaci" Ward Richardson, Ph.D. (John V.) of Brentwood, TN, grandsons George T. Ward, Jr. of Jackson, MS, John D. Richardson (Kelly) of Nashville, TN, Michael V. Richardson of Owings Mill, MD, and Chris Hill (Brie Robinson); and, granddaughter Josie Furr Doyle (James) of Page, AZ. Nell had four great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren, primarily in Page, AZ.
Memorial contributions may be made to Briarwood United Methodist Church or Millsaps College, both located in Jackson, MS.
Visitation will be at Parkway Funeral Home in Ridgeland, MS from 3:00 to 5:00 pm on Thursday, January 2. The funeral is Friday, January 3 at Briarwood United Methodist Church in Jackson, with a visitation starting at noon and service at 1:00 pm.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 28 to Dec. 31, 2019