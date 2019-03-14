|
|
Mary Lou Lauritzen
Ridgeland - Mary Lou Clement Lauritzen was born February 18, 1925, the first of seven children of Alma Jones Clement and Aubrey O'Neal Clement of Pontotoc, Mississippi, where Mary Lou graduated from high school in 1943. She passed away March 11, 2019, in Ridgeland, Mississippi.
During her childhood, Mary Lou immersed herself in everything Pontotoc. At age 12, she and a friend entered a talent contest at the local movie theatre and won first place (a box of chocolate candy) with their vocal rendition of "Pontotoc's Gonna Shine Tonight." Mary Lou also frequented the Pontotoc library where, as a teenager, it was discovered that she had read every book in its collection.
In fact, Mary Lou was such a voracious reader that on one occasion, as her mother prepared dinner in the kitchen and listened to Mary Lou practice her piano lesson in another room, Mary Lou's mother became curious why Mary Lou only played her most familiar tunes instead of branching out into those less familiar. Upon investigation, Mary Lou's mother found her sitting at the piano reading a book while playing simultaneously.
As an adult, Mary Lou worked as the Executive Secretary for Mr. Charles B. Ryan, the President of MPI, one of the nations largest television cabinet makers. Mary Lou was an innately talented interior decorator, gourmet cook, and a gracious entertainer and hostess. Her dinner parties were said to have been greatly anticipated beforehand and fondly remembered afterward. Mary Lou also was a lady member of the newly-formed Jackson Yacht Club at Lake Hico where she raced her own sailboat in regattas, and she enjoyed playing golf as a member of the County Club of Jackson lady golfers.
Mary Lou was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Lauritzen; her parents; her brothers Neal Clement and Forrest Clement; and sisters, Agnes Clement Morris and Ethel Clement West.
Mary Lou is survived by her daughter, Cathy White (Robin) of Madison; sons, Mark Lauritzen (Julie) of White Fish, MT; Matt Lauritzen (Patty) of Greenville, S.C.; and Tom Lauritzen (Mary Lou) of Clarksville, TN; and eight grandchildren: Mary Caroline Keasler, Charlotte Lowery, Frank Lauritzen, Scott Lauritzen, Monique Wilkerson, Max Lauritzen, Jake Lauritzen, and Katie Lauritzen; and one greatgrandchild, Foster Caden Lowery. Mary Lou also is survived by brothers Rodney Clement (Pat) of Point Clear, AL, and Joe Clement (Barbara) of Elizabethtown, KY; and sister-in-law Rose Ann Zecca (Lee) of Chillicothe, IL.
Visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Parkway Funeral Home on Highland Colony Parkway in Ridgeland, followed by a memorial service in the chapel. Memorials may be made to .
Mary Lou's family would like to thank the many dedicated professionals who helped take care of her in her final years including the staff of Merry Heart Personal Care & Sitting and the Arbor Skilled Nursing Facility. A special word of gratitude goes out to Ola Harrington, Carey Garner, Geraldine Garrett, Sandra Brown, and Shirley Hawkins for their patient and caring services that allowed Mary Lou to live at home for as long as possible.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019