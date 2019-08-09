|
Mary Lynn Beard Covington
Ridgeland - Mary Lynn Beard Covington, 87, went to be with the Lord on August 7, 2019 at the Nichols Center in Madison, MS. She was born in Waynesboro, MS on May 10, 1932 to Viola McRae Beard and Lee Beard Sr. Mary Lynn married William Delma Covington and together they had 5 children; William Delma Covington, Jr. (Candy), Chyrl Covington Grubbs (Lewis), Pamela Covington Drake (Mike), Richard Clayton Covington (Leigh Ann), and Mark Anthony Covington (Joan).
Mary Lynn was a faithful wife and a loving mother. She was a longtime member of Broadmoor Baptist Church. She loved the Lord and served him all of her life.
Mary Lynn is survived by her 3 sons, 2 daughters, 17 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, 13 siblings and their spouses.
Visitation for Mary Lynn will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at Parkway Funeral Home, Ridgeland MS, with funeral services beginning at 3:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Baptist Children's Village.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 9, 2019