Mary Margaret Bond Perry
Farmerville - Mrs. Margaret Bond Perry, 87 formerly of Jackson, MS, passed away October 10, 2019 in Farmerville, LA.
Mrs. Perry graduated from Central High School in Jackson, MS, then the University of AL where she met her husband, Edward E. (Ned) Perry.
Mrs. Perry is preceded in death by her eldest daughter, Ramona (Mona) K. Perry, her parents, Mr. and Mrs. T. P. Bond (the former Billie Andrews) of Jackson, MS, and grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. William (Will) Climmonts Andrews (the former Roberta Kilgore) of Farmerville, LA.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband (Ned) of 66 years, daughter, Lisa Perry Collins & husband Mike; son, James (Jim) Andrews Perry; cousins Witt Fitzgerald of Farmerville, LA and Ann Charles of Pineville, LA, as well as a host of family and friends.
No services are planned. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to . Online memorials may be left at farrarfuneralhomeonline.com
Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019