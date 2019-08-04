|
|
Mary Margaret "Happy" (Day) Patterson
Madison - Mary Margaret "Happy" (Day) Patterson was born on January 22, 1928, in Jackson, Mississippi to parents Curtis C. Day and Myrtle Thetus (Jennings) Day.She joined an older sister in their home, Marjorie Dean Day. She was nicknamed "Happy" by her father at age five because she was such a happy little girl. She attended Central High School and upon graduation, she worked for Bell South for many years.
Mrs. Patterson met her spouse Walter B. "Pat" Patterson on a double date, and they later married. They were married for 49 years. Mrs. Patterson was the mother of two daughters, Joanne and Patricia.
Happy was a long-time member of Calvary Baptist Church of Jackson, and more recently a member of Broadmoor Baptist Church of Madison.
Happy later worked and retired from McRae's after 25 years of service. Happy and Pat loved orchids, camellias, and bromeliads. Both were National Judges in the Camellia Society. On family vacations they traveled to 48 states.
Happy enjoyed loving relationships with daughters, Joanne Barham and Patricia Wood, and also her grandchildren, Kyra Scruggs, Keltie Dane, and Bo Beeland; great-grandchildren, Thomas Schaub, Coleson Dane, and Sara Parker Dane.
Honorary pallbearers are Dale Barham, Thomas Schaub, Coleson Dane, Brian Scruggs, Maj. Walter A. Beeland, USAF, and Col. Wayne J. Olson, USAF, Ret.
The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations could be considered for Blair E. Batson Children's Hospital and Mississippi .
Mrs. Patterson's family would like to thank the staff of Ridgeland Place, Amedisys, and Compassus for their warm. compassionate care and devotion to their loved one, Happy.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 10 am to 11 am at Lakewood Funeral Home with a graveside service to follow at Lakewood Memorial Park.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 4, 2019