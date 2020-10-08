1/1
Mary Maurice Fulton Boone
1924 - 2020
Mary Maurice Fulton Boone

Ridgeland - Mary Maurice Fulton Boone of Ridgeland, MS passed from this life into the arms of Jesus on October 5, 2020. Mary was born in McComb, MS on December 30, 1924 to Katie and Robert Lee Fulton. She lived in Jackson most of her adult life.

Mary married Silas Alfred "Danny" Boone and together they had three children: Linda Boone Sweeney (Ed) of Powder Springs, GA, Nancy Boone Dearman (Clyde) of Edwards, MS and Ray Boone (Jackie) of Gluckstadt, MS. She was a homemaker and enjoyed cooking and sewing for her girls, and later in life taking food to her friends and the many senior adult activities at First Baptist Jackson.

In addition to her three children, Mary is survived by her brother, Robert "Steamboat" Fulton of Murieta, CA and seven grandchildren, Sonya Elese Allen (John) Acworth, GA, Ryan Sweeney, Atlanta, GA, Brad Dearman (Gwen) of Brandon, MS, Matthew Dearman of Jackson, MS, Lindsey Hoskinson (Jeremy) of Canton, MS, Carley Ramirez (Marc) of Missouri City, TX, Haley Boone of Houston, TX and nine great-grandchildren. Mary was predeceased by her husband, Danny, and her sister, Katherine Daley.

A private family graveside service will be held Monday,October12 and a memorial service will be held at a later date due to covid-19. Memorial donations may be made in Mary's name to First Baptist Jackson, P O Box 250, Jackson, MS 39205 or to the charity of your choice.






Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Parkway Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1161 Highland Colony Pkwy
Ridgeland, MS 39157
6018537696
October 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Parkway Funeral Home
