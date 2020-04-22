|
Mary McGee Cearley
Ridgeland - Mary Kern McGee Cearley of Ridgeland died at her home Tuesday April 21, 2020.
She was born on November 30, 1928 in Canton, MS, the daughter of Edward and Elizabeth Kern. She was a graduate of Canton High School and worked for the Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service for forty-five year. An Episcopalian, she was a communicant of Grace Church in Canton.
In 1947 she became the wife of Clyde McGee of Canton. They were married for thirty-three years until his death in 1980.In 1995 she married James Cearley of Vaiden. She was preceded in death by Mr. Cearley, her parents, a brother, Glen Parsons of Brandon, and her son John McGee of Greenville.
She leaves her son Michael McGee(Sallie) of Madison, her daughter Janet Stegall(Keith) of Nashville, TN, her daughter-in-law Marla McGee of Greenville, five grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
A graveside service is planned at the Canton cemetery on Saturday, April 25 at 11:30 in the morning.
The family asks that memorials be sent to Grace Episcopal Church.
A guestbook is available at breelandfuneralhome.com
Published in Clarion Ledger from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020