Mary Merle Harris
Canton - Mary Merle Harris, 97, died Monday, February 24, 2020. Visitation will be Thursday at First Presbyterian Church from 10:00 am until the 11:00 am funeral service. Burial will be in the Canton Cemetery.
Mrs. Harris was a longtime faithful member of The First Presbyterian Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, John G. Harris.
Survivors include: nephew, David Cook; nieces, Ruth Cook, Sally Cook, and Peggy Sublett (Mike); and great-niece and nephew, Maggie and Michael Sublett.
A guestbook is available at breelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020