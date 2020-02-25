Services
Breeland Funeral Home
3304 South Liberty Street
Canton, MS 39046
(601) 859-3661
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
202 E. Peace St.
Canton, MS
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
202 E. Peace St.
Canton, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Merle Harris


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Merle Harris Obituary
Mary Merle Harris

Canton - Mary Merle Harris, 97, died Monday, February 24, 2020. Visitation will be Thursday at First Presbyterian Church from 10:00 am until the 11:00 am funeral service. Burial will be in the Canton Cemetery.

Mrs. Harris was a longtime faithful member of The First Presbyterian Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, John G. Harris.

Survivors include: nephew, David Cook; nieces, Ruth Cook, Sally Cook, and Peggy Sublett (Mike); and great-niece and nephew, Maggie and Michael Sublett.

A guestbook is available at breelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Breeland Funeral Home
Download Now