Mary Nell Harn
Mary Nell Harn

Clinton - Mary Nell Harn, 92, restaurant owner, died peacefully at her home. Visitation is Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm and Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Lakewood Funeral Home in Jackson, MS. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Lakewood Funeral Home with interment at Lakewood Memorial Park.

Mrs. Harn was a Lavon, Texas native and a member of First United Methodist Church in Clinton, MS. She was owner of El Burrito and Pasquale's Restaurant for 28 years.

Survivors include; daughter, Cindy Harn Goodwin of Madison, MS (Ken), Scott Harn of Dallas, TX (Janie), Kay Harn Boyd of Orange Beach, AL (Jeff). She has 5 grandchildren; Hunter, Matthew (Olivia), Camden, Cade and Carson.




Published in Clarion Ledger from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.
