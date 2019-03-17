Services
Natchez Trace Cemetery Funeral Home & Crematory
759 Hwy 51
Madison, MS 39110
(601) 898-8565
Jackson, MS - Mrs. Mary L. Nosser, 88, of Vicksburg, Ms was called home to be with her Lord on March 9, 2019 in Jackson, Ms.

On behalf of the family, memorial services will be scheduled at a later date.

Mary was born October 26, 1930 to the late John Mike (J.M. "Mr. Johnny") Nosser & Effie Mitchell Nosser in Vicksburg, Ms.

"Mary Lou", "Auntie", "Sustah", "LouLou", and her favorite name "Sity", had a long life - 88 years full and complete. A great mother, a great professional career, and a retirement that was very active and fulfilling. She had good health, lots of friends, and countless happy times.

She is preceded in passing by her husband, Harry L. Scott Jr., parents, John & Effie Nosser., one son, James Andrew Olin, two brothers, John Nosser Jr. & Ellis (EJ) Nosser, and husband Harold Chrestman.

Mary is survived by her loving son Rainey (Denise) Scott of Brandon, Ms., one sister Vickie Bourland of Columbus, Ms., and one grandchild, Rainee Suzanne Scott of Flowood, Ms.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 17, 2019
