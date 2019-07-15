Mary Patterson Robinson



Brandon - Mary Faye Patterson Robinson, age 69, of Brandon passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019 in Jackson. Funeral services will be Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 2:00pm at Ott and Lee Funeral Home in Brandon with Rev. Mike Herrin officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 6:00pm until 8:00pm at Ott and Lee Funeral Home in Brandon and again on Wednesday from 1:00pm until service time. Interment will follow in Lakeland Place Garden Park Cemetery.



Mary was born in Fayette, Al on July 17, 1949 to the late James T. Patterson and Mary Katherine McLaughlin.



She graduated from Tuscaloosa County High School in 1967 and went on to earn a degree from Mississippi College in Accounting. She had a career in information technology and rose to the position of Director of Internal Services at Mississippi Department of Information Technology Services (ITS). Mary also was a Certified Public Manager where she was once elected national president of the American Society of Certified Public Managers. She was involved with Fondren Presbyterian Church and First Presbyterian Church of Port Gibson. Mary enjoyed crafts, traveling, and faithfully following her husband Bob around.



She is survived by her husband, Bob Robinson; son, Bob Robinson Jr.; grandchildren, Lindsey Robinson and Emily Robinson all of Brandon, MS; step-brother, Fred Parker of Northport, AL; other relatives and friends.



Memorials may be made to M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX or caringbridge.org.



