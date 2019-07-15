Services
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
601-824-6018
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Patterson Robinson


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Patterson Robinson Obituary
Mary Patterson Robinson

Brandon - Mary Faye Patterson Robinson, age 69, of Brandon passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019 in Jackson. Funeral services will be Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 2:00pm at Ott and Lee Funeral Home in Brandon with Rev. Mike Herrin officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 6:00pm until 8:00pm at Ott and Lee Funeral Home in Brandon and again on Wednesday from 1:00pm until service time. Interment will follow in Lakeland Place Garden Park Cemetery.

Mary was born in Fayette, Al on July 17, 1949 to the late James T. Patterson and Mary Katherine McLaughlin.

She graduated from Tuscaloosa County High School in 1967 and went on to earn a degree from Mississippi College in Accounting. She had a career in information technology and rose to the position of Director of Internal Services at Mississippi Department of Information Technology Services (ITS). Mary also was a Certified Public Manager where she was once elected national president of the American Society of Certified Public Managers. She was involved with Fondren Presbyterian Church and First Presbyterian Church of Port Gibson. Mary enjoyed crafts, traveling, and faithfully following her husband Bob around.

She is survived by her husband, Bob Robinson; son, Bob Robinson Jr.; grandchildren, Lindsey Robinson and Emily Robinson all of Brandon, MS; step-brother, Fred Parker of Northport, AL; other relatives and friends.

Memorials may be made to M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX or caringbridge.org.

Online condolences may be made at www.ottandlee.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on July 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
Download Now