Mary Pauline McManus



Collins - Services for Mrs. Mary McManus were on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 in the Honaker Forest Lawn Cemetery in Slidell, LA. Mrs. McManus, formerly of Brandon, passed away from this life on Saturday, May 2, 2020 in Collins.



Mary Pauline Guiberteau McManus was a pastor's wife for over 60 years a member of Crossgates Baptist Church.



Preceding Mrs. McManus in death were her mother and father, Elsie Sadie Rinehart Guiberteau and George Guiberteau, Sr.; her husband of 64 years, Reverend Selby Frank McManus; and 1 brother, Dr. George Guiberteau, Jr.



Survivors are 2 sons, Reverend Ron McManus and his wife Joan of Charlotte, NC, and Gary McManus and his wife Mary Lynn of Hattiesburg; 2 daughters, Colleen Lee and her husband William of Flowood and Marilyn Jones and her husband James of White Oak; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 1 brother, Allen Guiberteau of Mandeville, LA; as well as a host of other relatives, and friends.









