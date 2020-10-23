1/
Mary Roques
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Roques

Jackson - Mary Hughes Roques, 81, of Jackson passed away, Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland. Visitation will be held from 4pm - 6pm Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home in Flowood. Funeral services will be held at 1pm Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Riverside Church, Flowood. Interment will follow at Fannin Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mary was born October 10, 1939 to the late Mason and Hazel Hughes. She married Jess, her husband of almost 52 years, in December of 1968 and they made their home in Jackson. Mary was an active member of Riverside Church; an active member of Gideon's International; and the John Birch Society.

She is preceded in death by her parents; twin sister, Martha Collins; and brother, James Howard Hughes.

She is survived by her husband, Jess Roques; sister, Nancy Parker; and several nieces and nephews.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home
114 Burney Drive
Flowood, MS 39232
(601) 360-8070
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home Flowood

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved