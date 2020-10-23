Mary Roques



Jackson - Mary Hughes Roques, 81, of Jackson passed away, Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland. Visitation will be held from 4pm - 6pm Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home in Flowood. Funeral services will be held at 1pm Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Riverside Church, Flowood. Interment will follow at Fannin Baptist Church Cemetery.



Mary was born October 10, 1939 to the late Mason and Hazel Hughes. She married Jess, her husband of almost 52 years, in December of 1968 and they made their home in Jackson. Mary was an active member of Riverside Church; an active member of Gideon's International; and the John Birch Society.



She is preceded in death by her parents; twin sister, Martha Collins; and brother, James Howard Hughes.



She is survived by her husband, Jess Roques; sister, Nancy Parker; and several nieces and nephews.









