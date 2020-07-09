Mary Rose Daniels Drake



Mary Rose Daniels Drake died on July 8, 2020, at the age of 93. She was born in Port Gibson, Mississippi and lived most of life there. She graduated from Port Gibson High School and attended Mississippi State College for Women and Draughn's Business School.



She was an active member of Port Gibson United Methodist Church where she participated in the United Methodist Women and the Chancel Choir. She was a charter member of Mosswood Country Club where she loved to play golf with her late husband and the Ladies Golf Association.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Shelby Daniels, her husband, Joseph T. Drake, Jr., her daughter, Rose Drake Burrell and sons-in-law, Allen L. Burrell and Frank H. Hudson.



She is survived by her daughters, Ruthie Drake Fahey (Bobby) and Jackie Drake Wilson, son Joseph T. Drake, III (Gay), grandchildren, Benjamin Burrell (Kaycee), Matthew Burrell (Emily), Sara Burrell Johnson, Chip Fahey (Laura), Claire Fahey Seligman (Hugh), Anna Drake McIntyre (Thomas), Laura Wilson Anderson (David) and Richard Wilson (Morgan) and 15 great-grandchildren.



A special thanks to her caregivers Jannie Ford and Evon Perkins.



A private family service will be held.



Memorial donations may be made to Wintergreen Cemetery, P. O. Box 91, Port Gibson, MS 39150 or Port Gibson United Methodist Church, 901 Church St., Port Gibson, MS 39150.









