Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Therese Catholic Churc
Jackson, MS
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Therese Catholic Church
Jackson, MS
Mary Sinclair Stubbs Obituary
Mary Sinclair Stubbs

Pearl - Mary Jane Sinclair Stubbs, 89, of Pearl, MS passed away peacefully at home on June 21, 2019.

Mary was born in St. Louis, MO on May 19, 1930 to Calvin and Elizabeth Sinclair. She attended Mendenhall High School and went on to get her Master's Degree in Education from Mississippi College. Mary married Lonnie Alvin Stubbs, Sr. in 1962. She was an elementary school teacher for 35 years working primarily for St. Mary Catholic School and Jackson Public Schools. She enjoyed church activities, gardening, spending time with grandchildren and great grandchildren and a good crossword puzzle.

Mary is survived by her son, Calvin P. Stubbs of Louisiana and her daughter, Theresa Owens of Pearl, MS, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Lonnie; two step sons, Alan Aaron Stubbs, Lonnie Alvin Stubbs, Jr.; and daughter, Elizabeth Mae Stubbs.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 25, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at St. Therese Catholic Church in Jackson, MS. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Therese Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Therese Catholic Church.
Published in Clarion Ledger on June 24, 2019
