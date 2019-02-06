|
Mary Sue Crosby Bernreuter
Birmingham, AL formerly of Kosciusko - Mary Sue Crosby Bernreuter died peacefully at home on Tuesday, surrounded by her family. She was 97.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Raymond Guess Bernreuter.
She is survived by her son, Dr. Jon Bernreuter (Wanda) of Birmingham, Alabama. She is also survived by her two grandchildren, Ann Duplantis (Kevin) and Jon Bernreuter, Jr., a great grandson, Colin Duplantis, all of Birmingham, two nieces, Cindy Ray (Al ) and Beverly Varsel of Kosciusko, Bill Boone (Suzanne) of Ridgeland, Mississippi, Ken Boone (Jenta) of Clinton, Mississippi, Raymond Hester (Stella) of Mobile, Alabama, Harris Hester of New York, and several other nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Bernreuter lived most of her life in Kosciusko, Mississippi, but for the last 13 years lived in Birmingham with her son, Jon, and his family. Mrs. Bernreuter was a longtime federal employee of the Department of Agriculture, working with the farmer's loan program. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Kosciusko, and also had a special relationship with the congregation of Pierce Chapel. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, and well loved by those who knew her. Her delicious home cooked meals were the delight of many. She will be sorely missed.
The family will receive friends at 11:00 on Thursday, February 7th at Jordan Funeral Home in Kosciusko with graveside services to follow at the Kosciusko City Cemetery.
Donations to the First Methodist Church of Kosciusko, or Pierce Chapel.
