Mary Sue Harvey
Clinton - Mary Sue Harvey, 85, passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Hospice Ministries. Visitation will be held at Lakewood Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 15 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM with a funeral service to follow in the chapel. Interment will be at Lakewood Memorial Park.
She was a dedicated member of Alta Woods Baptist Church for 63 years and often spoke of how much she loved her church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles L. Harvey; parents, E.M. and Mary Jane Overby Hutson; brothers, E.M. Hutson, Jr. and Victor "Sonny" Hutson.
Mrs. Harvey is survived by her children, Rebecca Branning (Doug) and Richard L. Harvey (Caroline); grandchildren, Jay Branning (Jima), Christopher and Joshua Harvey; great grandchildren, Ainsley and Baylor Branning; sisters, Louise Burnley and Martha Flannigan, and numerous nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly.
Mrs. Harvey and her family would like to thank Dr. Samuel Peeples, Dr. Jon Michael Beall and the entire staff at Hospice Ministries for their exceptional, loving care.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alta Woods Baptist Church, 168 Colonial Dr., Jackson, MS 39204.
Published in Clarion Ledger from May 14 to May 15, 2019