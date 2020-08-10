1/1
Mary Sue Nations
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Sue Nations

Clinton - Sue Nations, a loving mother and grandmother, passed into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, August 09, 2020 at MS Baptist Medical Center. She was 84. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Clinton City Cemetery. Face masks and social distancing guidelines apply.

Mrs. Nations was born to William Bryce McAlilly and Ruth Palmer McAlilly in Winston County, MS on September 23, 1935. She is a graduate of Sulligent High School in Alabama where she was valedictorian. A long-time resident of Clinton, she was a member of Northside Baptist Church. Sue was office manager at Van Winkle Elementary School for more than thirty years. When Van Winkle won the President's Award for Educational Excellence in 1988, Mrs. Nations had the great honor of flying to Washington DC and receiving the award from President Ronald Reagan. She was very proud of the school's achievements and her contribution.

In her spare time, she loved cooking, reading, sewing, and keeping up with her friends and family on her iPad through text and social media.

She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her son, Ricky (Mary Lea) Nations of Clinton; daughter, Donna Malone (Byron) of Hattiesburg; five grandchildren, Emily (Michael) Bufkin, Will (Camie) Nations, Raley Malone, Caedon Malone, and Garon Malone; and one great-grandchild, Nate Bufkin.

Online guestbook may be signed at chancellorfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chancellor Funeral Home - Byram
7225 S Siwell Rd
Byram, MS 39272
601-372-2955
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chancellor Funeral Home - Byram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved