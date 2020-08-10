Mary Sue Nations
Clinton - Sue Nations, a loving mother and grandmother, passed into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, August 09, 2020 at MS Baptist Medical Center. She was 84. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Clinton City Cemetery. Face masks and social distancing guidelines apply.
Mrs. Nations was born to William Bryce McAlilly and Ruth Palmer McAlilly in Winston County, MS on September 23, 1935. She is a graduate of Sulligent High School in Alabama where she was valedictorian. A long-time resident of Clinton, she was a member of Northside Baptist Church. Sue was office manager at Van Winkle Elementary School for more than thirty years. When Van Winkle won the President's Award for Educational Excellence in 1988, Mrs. Nations had the great honor of flying to Washington DC and receiving the award from President Ronald Reagan. She was very proud of the school's achievements and her contribution.
In her spare time, she loved cooking, reading, sewing, and keeping up with her friends and family on her iPad through text and social media.
She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her son, Ricky (Mary Lea) Nations of Clinton; daughter, Donna Malone (Byron) of Hattiesburg; five grandchildren, Emily (Michael) Bufkin, Will (Camie) Nations, Raley Malone, Caedon Malone, and Garon Malone; and one great-grandchild, Nate Bufkin.
