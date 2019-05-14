Services
Breeland Funeral Home
3304 South Liberty Street
Canton, MS 39046
(601) 859-3661
Mary Veronica Brown


Mary Veronica Brown Obituary
Mary Veronica Brown

Canton - Mary Veronica Brown, daughter of Jessica Lea Wahl and Jeffrey Louis Brown, Jr. died at birth on May 8, 2019. Graveside services will be 10 am on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at the Canton Cemetery.

In addition to her parents Mary Veronica is survived by brothers, Vincent Jude Brown, Malcom Blaise Brown, and Francis Xavier Brown; maternal grandparents, Miriam and Ronald Wahl; and paternal grandparents, Rosalea and Jeff Brown.

A guestbook is available at breelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on May 14, 2019
