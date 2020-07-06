Mary Vinson Hampton
Florence - Mary Elizabeth Vinson Hampton, 91, passed into the arms of Jesus on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at her home in Florence. The family will receive guests Wednesday, July 8th beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the 10:00 a.m. Funeral Service at Chancellor Funeral Home in Byram, MS. Due to the current situation with Covid-19, masks are required to attend the visitation and service. Interment will follow at Lakewood South Memorial Park in Jackson.
Mrs. Hampton was born June 8, 1929 to the late Archie and Myrtle Vinson in Ackerman, MS. She lived in Jackson for numerous years and was a former member of Woodville Heights Baptist Church. She has lived in the Florence area for the past 2 years where she attended Clear Branch Baptist Church. She worked as a medical receptionist for Dr. Baines and Dr. Buckley. After retiring, she worked at Walmart and spent her spare time cooking and crafting.
Along with her parents, Mrs. Hampton is also preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Clyde Hampton, Sr. and her brother, Archie Vinson, Jr. She is survived by her sons, Clyde (Lydia) Hampton, Jr. of Florence and Ricky (Gail) Hampton of Terry; grandchildren, Chad (Tiffany) Hampton, Allison (Wint) McGee, Ashley (Wesley) Rushing, and Austin (Shaina) Hampton; great grandchildren, Kate, Jon David, Tyler, Landon, Lake, Cruz, Madison, Aubrey, Charlotte, Amelia and Caroline; sister, Louise Lawson of Winterhaven, FL; and nieces, Sue Phillips and Penny Barrentine.
