Mary Virginia Farr Davis
Pearl - Mary "Virginia" Farr Davis was born as the world celebrated the beginning of a New Year. She departed this life, in celebration, on December 29, 2019, with a new beginning that will have no end—forever with her Savior, Jesus Christ and reunited with family she so dearly loved.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, 11:00 a.m., in the Chapel at Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home in Pearl, Mississippi. Interment will be in Pearl at Floral Hills Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends on Monday, January 6, 2020, 4 o'clock p.m. until 7 o'clock p.m. at Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home.
Mary Virginia was one of six children born to Hazel Miller and Robert Wiles Farr in Flora, Mississippi. Life on the Flora Farm was full of more precious memories than your heart could hold with parents, grandparents, siblings and a close community of neighbors and friends. While "The Great Depression" took center stage in America, the many lessons learned on the farm, by this family of faith, proved invaluable throughout their lives.
From a very young age, Virginia aspired to be a devoted wife and mother. She attended school in Flora and college at Hinds. Her first job was with Lamar Life where she would meet the man who told his cousin, "I am going to marry that lady one day!" This quintessential Southern lady indeed married Bobby Joe Davis, who was the love of her life. She lived her dream with the birth of two daughters and a lifetime of memories in Pearl, Mississippi.
She was active in every area of the lives of her husband and children, accepting employment that afforded her to work only when her children were in school. She desired to be ever present for her husband and girls. She relished her years as room mother for both daughters and planning special occasions to punctuate life with extraordinary moments in time for her family.
Virginia worked in many aspects of Rankin County government and the Rankin County Schools. From elementary substitute teacher to secretary for the Pearl High School counselor, she enjoyed working with youth. In 1967, G. V. "Sonny" Montgomery was elected to the United States Congress where he served 30 years. She was delighted and privileged to be his campaign secretary for Rankin County. She was also involved in various civic duties, community activities, and a member of numerous organizations through the years.
Virginia was a longtime member of Pearson Baptist Church where she taught 4/5-year-old girls and boys in Sunday School, Sunbeams, and Vacation Bible School for many years. She was a member of the Homemakers Sunday School Class and treasured her sisters in Christ, as well as their love and faithfulness to the Davis Family. Her favorite life verse came from Proverbs 3:5-6, "Trust in The Lord with all thine heart, and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct thy paths."
After her daughter, Donna, was rendered quadriplegic at age 19 and homebound, life required a "new normal." With strength and grace only God can give, she tenderly cared for Donna pouring a mother's love and comfort into her life for years to come. As a 24/7 caregiver, her means of outreach to others came in the form of a special card ministry. She carefully selected every card for each recipient and lovingly, thoughtfully penned a heartfelt message. This opportunity to sow into the lives of others brought her great joy.
Her hobbies of growing flowers, reading/sharing recipes, cooking, and long conversations, with her siblings, who lived away, brought her such delight. Her Christian faith, loving and serving others, realizing her dream of being a wife and mother with deep Southern roots as a lifelong Mississippian in the United States of America filled her heart with an abundance of gratitude.
Virginia's gracious, generous spirit, fun-loving ways, girlish giggle, beautiful smile were also adored by loved ones who preceded her in death, her beloved husband of 61 years, Bobby Joe Davis; daughter, Donna Jo Davis; sister, Wilna Farr Levy; brothers-in-law whom she considered brothers, Gil Levy, Johnie Horn, and Dr. Gary Caldwell.
She loved many, but the most who mourn her loss in this life are daughter, Debbie Davis Blackledge and son-in-law, Dennis Blackledge of Brandon, Mississippi; brother, Wiles "Sonny" Farr (sister-in-love, Margaret Faye) of Winston Salem, North Carolina; sisters, Margaret Farr Horn of Tucson, Arizona; Helen Farr Caldwell of Chattanooga, Tennessee; Ann Farr Glick (brother-in-love, Frank) of Gulfport, Mississippi; cousins, John Farr (Lynne), Sarah Benson and Patricia Farr Leonard, as well as many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
The family extends heartfelt gratitude to Virginia's longtime physician, Dr. Ralph Sulser, Dr. Anne Whitehurst, and Dr. Nurudeen Shekoni. Additionally, our deepest gratitude is offered to her exceptional personal caregivers who lovingly attended her. There are no words to express the depth of appreciation for the Christlike dedication and true servant's heart, graciousness of spirit, diligence in fulfilling every act of service with lovingkindness and a sister in Christ who will forever be remembered as family, Jane Johnson.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Pearson Baptist Church, C.A.R.A. (Community Animal Rescue and Adoption) or French Camp Academy.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020