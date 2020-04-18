Services
Chancellor Funeral Home - Byram
7225 S Siwell Rd
Byram, MS 39272
601-372-2955
Mary Wade


1931 - 2020
Mary Wade Obituary
Mary Wade

Byram - Mary Lurlene Wade passed away in Willow Creek Retirement Center on the afternoon of April 17, 2020 at the age of 89. Up until recently, Mrs. Wade resided at Riggs Manor Retirement Community. Mrs. Wade was preceded in death by her loving husband, Cecil Wade. She is survived by her four children Lynn Kendrick, Cherry (Kent) Tucker, Celia (David) Pentecost and Alan (Melanie) Wade; seven grandchildren: Crechale (Kevin) Stevens, Amy Tucker, Karry Tucker, Lindsey (Ben) Hair, Marley (Dustin) Sullivan, Christina (James) Henderson, Blake (Danielle) Wade; thirteen great grandchildren: Andrew and Conner Stevens; Auden, Abigail, Luke and Wyatt Henderson; Chloe, Ella and Henry Hair; Dean and Sadie Sullivan; Braxton and Colton Wade; her brothers Robert Allen and W. C. (Sarah) Allen. A small gathering of close family will be held in private.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
