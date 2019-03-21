|
Matthew Donnelly Smith
Flora - Funeral services for Matthew Donnelly Smith of Flora will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, at First Baptist Church in Flora, with Dr. Joe Cole and Mr. Dwayne Parker officiating. Burial will be at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday at Vaiden Cemetery in Vaiden. Pallbearers will be Christian Osbourne, Rickey Stagg, Harry Stagg, Will Day, Bishop Barlow, Marion Jones, and Joe Don Jones.
Visitation will be Saturday, from 9:00 a.m. until service time, at First Baptist Church in Flora.
Matthew, 22, was born on August 18, 1996, and died at his residence on Friday, March 15. He was a 2014 graduate of Tri County Academy in Flora and was a sales representative for Marc Chemical Company. Matthew was a member of First Baptist Church in Flora and his mission in life was to share the love of Christ with others.
Matthew is survived by his parents, Mike and Laura Smith of Winona; two brothers, Michael Smith (Ricki) of Flora and Mark Smith (Cyndi) of Locust Grove, Virginia; his maternal grandmother, Sue Donnelly of Winona; and five nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Gospel Camps, 814 Sandy Lane,Ruston, LA 71270; or to We Will Go Ministries, 806 Farish Street, Jackson, MS 39202.
Oliver Funeral Home of Winona is handling arrangements.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 21, 2019