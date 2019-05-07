Services
Natchez Trace Cemetery Funeral Home & Crematory
759 Hwy 51
Madison, MS 39110
(601) 898-8565
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Natchez Trace Cemetery Funeral Home & Crematory
759 Hwy 51
Madison, MS 39110
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Natchez Trace Cemetery Funeral Home & Crematory
759 Hwy 51
Madison, MS 39110
Matthew Palmer Obituary
Matthew Palmer

Madison - Matthew Raymond Palmer, 22, died on May 5, 2019 in Jackson while surrounded by family. Matthew was a beloved son, a devoted brother and uncle, a cherished grandson and nephew. He was a kind soul to everyone he met. His infectious smile and keen sense of humor made him easy to love. He enjoyed hiking and the outdoors. He particularly loved his dogs who made him smile.

Matthew is survived by his parents James Brown Palmer of Jackson and Randy and Tui Tyler of Gluckstadt, brother, James B. Palmer, Jr. and wife, Alisha Palmer, sister, Kaitlyn Victoria Palmer, half-brother, Eli Tyler and beloved nephews and niece, Colton, Elana Grace and Landon Palmer. Grandmother Jeanne Jackson and Grandfather Mr. John N Palmer.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Clementine Brown Palmer and grandfather, Ray Vining.

A visitation honoring Matthew will be held Tuesday from 5-8PM at Natchez Trace Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, 1PM at Natchez Trace Funeral Home with graveside following in the Natchez Trace Memorial Park Cemetery located at 759 Hwy 51 Madison, MS.
Published in Clarion Ledger on May 7, 2019
