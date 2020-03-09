|
Mattie Lee Vann Rushing
Hattiesburg, MS - Mattie Lee Vann Rushing was born March 12, 1920, to John Ernest and Sarah Mattie Wingo Vann in Magnolia, MS. Her earthly life ceased on Sunday, March 8th, 2020. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her beloved husband, Elmer Lash Rushing, and her grandchildren, Emile Joseph "Jace" Lacoste IV and Mary LeAnna Bomboy as well as six of her siblings.
She is survived by her daughters, Vivian Lacoste (Jay) of Jackson, MS and Martha Bomboy (Jim) of Nashville, TN. Her devoted grandchildren are: Lash Lacoste (Amanda), Ken Lacoste (Jennifer), Paul Lacoste (Elizabeth), Katherine Bomboy, Michael Bomboy (Cheryl), Vivian Bomboy and Martha Bomboy Pharr (Michael); her great-grandchildren are Jace Lacoste, Laurin Lacoste, Brooks Lacoste, Rush Lacoste, Cannon Lacoste, Cole Lacoste, Anna Bomboy, Connor Pharr, Oliver Pharr, and Peyton Pharr. Mrs. Ada Vann Niles of Media, PA is her surviving sibling.
Her husband, Lash, Died on March 4, 1945, in Italy, where he was serving as an Army soldier and she proudly wore her Gold Star Wife pin for ever after. Mattie and Lash were truly of the Greatest Generation of Americans. America is great because of many of this generation.
Her life was devoted to her daughters, grandchildren, siblings, and her churches, Parkway Heights Methodist and First Baptist Church, where she was presented a 50 Year Membership plaque. She was an accomplished seamstress, cook, and floral designer who enjoyed sharing her talents with her family, neighbors, and Sunday School friends. Growing flowers, fruits, and vegetables in her yard with the intention of sharing them with others was a constant pleasure for her.
Her last years have been spent with her daughters, sons-in-laws, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, March 12, 2020 (the date of her 100th birthday) at Highland Cemetery in Hattiesburg, MS.
She would love your remembrance of her to be the planting of spring flowers or fruit trees.
Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020