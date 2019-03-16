|
Mattie Lou "Susie" Poss
Brandon, MS - Mattie Lou "Susie" Poss, 88, passed away Fri. March 15, 2019 at Lakeland Nursing & Rehab Center in Jackson, MS. Visitation will be held on Sun. March 17, 2019 from 3pm-6pm at Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS. Funeral Services are 2pm on Mon. March 18, 2019 at the Ott & Lee Funeral Home Chapel in Brandon, MS with burial to follow in the Lakewood Memorial Park South in Jackson, MS.
Susie was born in Poplar Springs, MS and has been a longtime resident of Brandon, MS. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Jackson, MS and she loved to travel.
Susie is survived by her son, Dennis Poss (Sue); two daughters, Janice Shields and Vicky Wochnik (Butch); 4 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Eddie Lee Poss and her parents, William and Nellie Bryant.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 16, 2019