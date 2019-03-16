Services
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
601-824-6018
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mattie Poss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mattie Lou "Susie" Poss


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mattie Lou "Susie" Poss Obituary
Mattie Lou "Susie" Poss

Brandon, MS - Mattie Lou "Susie" Poss, 88, passed away Fri. March 15, 2019 at Lakeland Nursing & Rehab Center in Jackson, MS. Visitation will be held on Sun. March 17, 2019 from 3pm-6pm at Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS. Funeral Services are 2pm on Mon. March 18, 2019 at the Ott & Lee Funeral Home Chapel in Brandon, MS with burial to follow in the Lakewood Memorial Park South in Jackson, MS.

Susie was born in Poplar Springs, MS and has been a longtime resident of Brandon, MS. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Jackson, MS and she loved to travel.

Susie is survived by her son, Dennis Poss (Sue); two daughters, Janice Shields and Vicky Wochnik (Butch); 4 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Eddie Lee Poss and her parents, William and Nellie Bryant.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
Download Now